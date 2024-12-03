NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.63%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,186,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,310,000. M&G PLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,062,083 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $5,452,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 982,235 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 161,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

