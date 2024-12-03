LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $17.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE:LC opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $253,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,941,774.97. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 22,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $326,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,579.55. The trade was a 19.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $996,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 120.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 828,958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 766,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

