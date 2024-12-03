The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $4.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $851.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. Riskified’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Riskified announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,854,000 after buying an additional 2,907,585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Riskified by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 573,596 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in Riskified by 9.7% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 286,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 199.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 1,753,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 10.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,853,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 173,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

