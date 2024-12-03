JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

PCOR stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 0.71. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,979,882.88. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $521,030.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,371,104 shares in the company, valued at $79,606,298.24. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,974. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

