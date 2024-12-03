Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.43.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,048.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $963.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $847.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,072.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,115.38. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock worth $20,547,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 90.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

