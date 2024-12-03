Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primo Water by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,794,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,953,000 after acquiring an additional 91,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

