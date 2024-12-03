Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

NYSE SENS opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 48,267.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 179,103 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

