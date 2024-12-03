Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $560.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

SPOT stock opened at $480.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.99. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $185.37 and a 1 year high of $489.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after acquiring an additional 605,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,969,000 after acquiring an additional 102,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after acquiring an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

