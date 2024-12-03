Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Price

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Sempra Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,677.10. The trade was a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Sempra by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

