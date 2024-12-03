Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.78. Approximately 236,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 744,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Headwater Exploration to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

