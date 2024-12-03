Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Shares Up 147.8% – Should You Buy?

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 147.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.95. 38,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

