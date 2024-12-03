MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.23. 82,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 76,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.
MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.