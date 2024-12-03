COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

COVA Acquisition Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

