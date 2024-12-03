Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.32. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.
Aker BP ASA Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.
About Aker BP ASA
Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It operates Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Valhall, Skarv and Ula fields. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
