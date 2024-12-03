Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.15 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 114.15 ($1.44). Approximately 653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.39).

Bisichi Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.41. The firm has a market cap of £12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.63 and a beta of -0.10.

Insider Activity

In other Bisichi news, insider Clement Robin Parish acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £6,150 ($7,783.82). Company insiders own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

