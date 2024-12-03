Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Pigeon Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.
Pigeon Company Profile
Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.
