Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATG) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Capstone Technologies Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc in April 2017.

