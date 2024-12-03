Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 18.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arbutus Biopharma
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.