Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 18.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

