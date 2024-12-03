Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Stock Price Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 177,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,157,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

