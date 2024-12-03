Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Freshii Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.
About Freshii
Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freshii
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.