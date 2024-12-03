Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 303,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPU opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2818 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.