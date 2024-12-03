Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Adeia by 12.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 653,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 243.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adeia by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Adeia during the second quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.44. Adeia has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADEA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

