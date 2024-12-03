ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ACNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. ACNB has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). ACNB had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

