Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Update

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.
NASDAQ ACHC opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
