Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Update

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 10,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $493,070.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,230. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $269,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,025.46. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,637. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

