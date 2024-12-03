Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ascent Industries Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of ACNT stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Ascent Industries has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ascent Industries news, CEO John Bryan Kitchen purchased 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $96,173.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,741.01. This trade represents a 28.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 1,665,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $13,686,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,086.56. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ascent Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Ascent Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

