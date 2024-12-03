ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 347,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

