Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. 6,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 3,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.
About Zhongsheng Group
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.
