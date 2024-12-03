Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
NASDAQ ACXP opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -1.73. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
