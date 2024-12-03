Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACXP Free Report ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC owned about 1.86% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -1.73. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

