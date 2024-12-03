Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 281,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AADI opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 246.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AADI shares. Piper Sandler cut Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AADI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.