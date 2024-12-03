Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IART. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ IART opened at $24.58 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $44,153,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 125.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 727,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 405,624 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,710 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 397,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 335,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

