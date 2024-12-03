Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HSII. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $47.20 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $963.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after buying an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 993,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,938,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 554,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,540,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

