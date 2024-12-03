Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HOOD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

HOOD stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,735,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $279,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,275. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,673,049 shares of company stock worth $114,711,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 203,354 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 330,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 165,791 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.2% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 376.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 144,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

