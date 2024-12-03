Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Viant Technology stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 319.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,193.04. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viant Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.