Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $68.39 on Monday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,652.25. The trade was a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 868,253 shares of company stock valued at $52,186,668. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

