First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

First Capital stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. First Capital has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.87%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 17.4% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 103,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

