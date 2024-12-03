Inspired (LON:INSE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Inspired Stock Up 18.8 %

Inspired stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Monday. Inspired has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.72. The firm has a market cap of £43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,100.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Inspired Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

