CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Stock Price

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Snowline Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Snowline Gold stock opened at C$5.40 on Monday. Snowline Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.88 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$855.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.39.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

