CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Stock Price

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGDFree Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Snowline Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Snowline Gold stock opened at C$5.40 on Monday. Snowline Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.88 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$855.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.39.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.