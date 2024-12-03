Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.78. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $232,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,207.75. This trade represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,355.84. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

