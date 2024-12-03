Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Given New C$2.35 Price Target at CIBC

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$3.35 to C$2.35 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Probe Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

CVE:PRB opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$249.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. Probe Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.65.

In other news, Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae acquired 19,400 shares of Probe Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00.

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

