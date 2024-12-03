Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 199 ($2.52) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 344 ($4.35) to GBX 321 ($4.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

LON:SPT opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,890.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 102.30 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.58). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 176.67.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

