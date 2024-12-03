Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $397.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $183.00 to $397.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COIN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.33.

COIN stock opened at $302.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.63. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,015.60. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,644 shares of company stock worth $59,887,556. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $409,919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 435,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $609,789,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 322,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 220,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

