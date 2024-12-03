BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTX. HSBC boosted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $117.20 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 0.26.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

