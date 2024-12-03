Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.83.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Gordana Vicentijevic sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$53,690.00.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

