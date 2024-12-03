Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of FAR opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.13).

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

