Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 158 ($2.00) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £126,224 ($159,756.99). Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.
