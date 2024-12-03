Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 158 ($2.00) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.15) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 83.08 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £144.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £126,224 ($159,756.99). Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

