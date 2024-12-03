Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($8.86) target price on the stock.
LON FAN opened at GBX 557 ($7.05) on Monday. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 380.60 ($4.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 624 ($7.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,652.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 584.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 525.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,809.52%.
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.
