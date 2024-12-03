Critical Contrast: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) versus Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -11.68% -1.98% -1.19% Apple Hospitality REIT 14.53% 6.17% 4.09%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $30.98 million 0.93 -$10.30 million N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT $1.34 billion 2.88 $177.49 million $0.85 18.96

This table compares Highlands REIT and Apple Hospitality REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Highlands REIT has a beta of 18.41, meaning that its share price is 1,741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Highlands REIT and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Highlands REIT on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 99 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.