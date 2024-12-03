Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) versus Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Head to Head Contrast

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Spectral AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,043.93% -51.68% -40.11% Spectral AI -40.78% N/A -77.87%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $5.08 million 39.26 -$46.77 million ($1.87) -4.28 Spectral AI $18.06 million 2.26 -$20.85 million ($0.65) -3.38

This table compares Nyxoah and Spectral AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spectral AI has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectral AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nyxoah and Spectral AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25

Nyxoah currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.50%. Spectral AI has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Spectral AI.

Summary

Spectral AI beats Nyxoah on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

