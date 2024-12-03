Analyzing NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health 6.31% 42.27% 6.02%

Volatility and Risk

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotera Health has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.25 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Sotera Health $1.12 billion 3.35 $51.38 million $0.25 53.00

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Sotera Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than NewGenIvf Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NewGenIvf Group and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sotera Health 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Sotera Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sotera Health beats NewGenIvf Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems. The company also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, as well as technical assistance, regulatory consulting, and advisory services. It serves medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food safety, agricultural products, cancer treatment, and high-performance materials industries, as well as commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

